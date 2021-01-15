MCO: Penang police tighten surveillance, set up team to monitor ‘rat trails’ at state border

Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said police had set up a special team that also involved non-uniformed personnel to carry out monitoring on a rotational basis at each rat trail identified. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 15 ― Penang police have tightened surveillance at “rat trails” along the state’s border area to ensure that the inter-state travel ban is fully complied with during the movement control order (MCO).

Its chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said police had set up a special team that also involved non-uniformed personnel to carry out monitoring on a rotational basis at each rat trail identified.

“For rat trails at the state border, we also carried out mobile roadblocks after the relaxation of the inter-state travel ban which ends at midnight tonight. Stern action will be taken against those who try to do so illegally during the MCO's enforcement.”

“Members of the public, including those living in state border areas, are advised not to cross the state border illegally. If there is an emergency and a great need, I ask them to apply for a letter of permission at any nearby police station,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said there were at least 15 rat trails identified by the police in three districts in the state, namely, in the Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan districts.

Sahabudin said police had increased inspection at Butterworth Railway Station, here, to ensure public compliance with inter-state travel restrictions by obtaining a letter of permission from a nearby police station before travelling to another state or entering Penang. ― Bernama