Johor PN holds first meeting with focus on people’s welfare

Johor PN secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the meeting, held virtually, was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also state PN chairman. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Jan 15 ― Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) today held its first meeting that centred on matters related to the welfare of the people.

Johor PN secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the meeting, held virtually, was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also state PN chairman.

It was also participated by Johor Pas Commissioner, Abdullah Husin, who was appointed Johor PN vice-chairman.

“The meeting also discussed plans to form a state-level PN main committee. Besides this, the focus was on matters related to the welfare of the people in Johor.

“What more at a time when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic while Johor is also among the states affected by floods,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Sahruddin said Muhyiddin, during the meeting, emphasised the need to focus on helping the people.

In the meeting, Senator Nasir Hashim was also appointed as Johor PN vice-chairman, Ahmad Al Johari Mohd Yusof (Assistant Secretary), Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad (Treasurer); Khairul Faizi Ahmad Kamil (Information Chief); Azlinda Abd Latif (Women’s Chief) and Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz (Youth Chief). ― Bernama