Jaim: Couples with early permission allowed to get married during MCO

MELAKA, Jan 15 ― Couples in Melaka who have obtained permission to get married from the district Islamic religious offices before the movement control order (MCO) was enforced are allowed to do so during the MCO period, said Melaka Islamic Religious Department director (Jaim) Datuk Md Azhan Samat.

However, he said the ceremony should be held at the district religious office with only six attendants, namely, wali (guardian), marriage registrar, bride and groom as well as two witnesses.

“The ceremony should be completed in 20 minutes, including the marriage sermon and reading of the taklik besides adhering to the stipulated standard operating procedures,” he told Bernama when contacted here, today.

He said couples from red zones were required to undergo Covid-19 screening and should have negative result three days prior to the solemnisation in Melaka.

Md Azhan said the marriage registrar has the authority to reject any solemnisation application if the guidelines were not adhered to by the applicants or bride and groom.

“Only pressing divorce and rujuk (reconcile) application can be submitted through early appointments and applicants must bring complete documents for the matter,” it said, adding that it strongly recommends online consultations or enquiries during the MCO period. ― Bernama