Ismail Sabri: Police to get tough against those who break SOP during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today warned that the police will no longer compromise on those who fail to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the movement control order (MCO) starting tomorrow.

In a press conference today, Ismail Sabri said since the MCO started on January 13, the government and police have been lax on those wishing to cross state lines, with the police deciding to allow people to travel based on their discretion.

“Starting tomorrow, the police will act decisively and will not compromise with anyone who fails to follow SOPs that have been established, especially those who try to cross state lines, except for emergency purposes,” he said.

He said that those who are unsure of rules during the MCO, can visit the National Security Council’s website or call their hotline to check on the SOPs.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Monday that a two-week MCO will be enforced in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Melaka, Johor and Sabah from January 13 to January 26.