Grass cutter claims trial to obstructing and causing injury to policeman

P. Subramaniam arrives at the Magistrate’s Court in Ipoh January 12, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 15 — A 49-old year school grass cutter today claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here for obstructing and causing injury to a policeman in Buntong here on Tuesday.

P. Subramaniam pleaded not guilty when the charges were read in front of Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

For the first charge, Subramaniam was accused of deliberately obstructing Sergeant Mohd Zainudin Mohd Jidin from carrying out his duties by refusing to show his identification card during an inspection.

For the second charge, Subramanian was accused of causing injuriy to Mohd Zainudin’s head by hitting him with a helmet.

He was accused of committing both offences near Harmoni Flat at Jalan Sungai Pari here on January 12 at 3.15pm.

He was charged under Section 186 and 324 of the Penal Code.

The punishment under Section 186 carries two years jail or a maximum of RM10,000 fine or both while Section 324 carries a jail term up to 10 years with fine or whipping or with either two of the punishment if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor K. Darinee prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Ranjit Singh.

During the proceeding, Ranjit told the court that the policeman was not in his uniform when the incident took place.

“My client will lodge a police report on the matter.

“Also this is the first time my client has been charged in the court and he has four children and a wife to take care of.

“I request for RM3,000 bail for both the charges,” he said.

Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana then fixed bail at RM4,000 for both the charges with one surety.

The case has been set for February 18 for mention.