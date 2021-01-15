Finance Ministry: RON95, RON97 prices up five sen, diesel up three sen

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the new retail price of RON95 petrol for the next seven days will be RM1.89 per litre while the new price for RON97 petrol is RM2.19 per litre. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― The retail prices of RON95 and RON 97 petrol will rise five sen a litre each while the retail price of diesel up by three sen per litre for a period of one week starting midnight until January 22.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the new retail price of RON95 petrol for the next seven days will be RM1.89 per litre while the new price for RON97 petrol is RM2.19 per litre.

"The retail price of diesel will go up from RM2.02 per litre to RM2.05 per litre," according to the statement.

The MOF said the new price was based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

The government would continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and the well-being of the people. ― Bernama