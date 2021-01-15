Emergency Ordinance spells out direction for immunisation, but vague on whether it’s mandatory

A general picture of Istana Negara October 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The recently gazetted Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 dictates direction for treatment, immunisation, isolation, observation, or surveillance.

However, Section 6(1), which listed the matter, appears to be wide-ranging and vague on whether immunisation is deemed mandatory.

The gazettement is dated January 14, but takes retrospective effect from January 11, the day Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued his proclamation of Emergency under Article 150 (1) of the Federal Constitution to safeguard the country from the economic threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Section 6 (1)r reads: “For so long as the emergency is in force, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or any person authorised by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, may appoint, subject to conditions as may be determined, any person to issue directions for treatment, immunisation, isolation, observation or surveillance under paragraphs 11(3)(a) and (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342].”

According to the Ordinance a direction issued by the person under subsection (1) shall be deemed to be a direction issued by an authorised officer under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Anyone who fails to comply with any demand or direction of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong or any person authorised by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, is deemed to have committed an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding five million ringgit or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or to both,” it said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a state of Emergency which he claimed was to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.

Under the Emergency declaration, Parliament and state legislative assemblies will not be allowed to meet, until such a time as decided by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The Dewan Rakyat was scheduled to meet for the first time this year from March 8 to April 8.