DOE’S anti-corruption plan towards integrity, better governance, says D-G

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) of the Department of Environment (DOE) has outlined seven strategic objectives and 44 initiatives for 2020-2024 in line with the sustainable development vision to develop the country professionally with integrity.

DOE director-general Norlin Jaafar said the OACP would be a guide towards implementing the integrity agenda in DOE holistically.

“All DOE personnel and I are committed to carry out the plan to keep the country free from corrupt practices, abuse of power and malpractice.

“DOE will strive with full dedication and integrity in carrying out the trust for environmental sustainability and the well-being of the people,” she said in a statement here today.

She said the plan was based on the main strategy to strengthen the efficiency, transparency and integrity of enforcement, prevention and pollution control tasks and ensure sustainable development in the country’s progress and strengthen the quality of DOE delivery service. — Bernama