Covid-19: 12 more clusters found in Klang Valley, Johor, Sabah, Melaka and Perak

— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― Another 12 Covid-19 clusters have been identified in the country involving the Klang Valley region, Johor, Sabah, Melaka and Perak.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said there were now 284 active clusters including 85 that have seen additional cases in the past 24 hours.

“The clusters that reported the highest number of new cases were Bukit Pasir Cluster (171 cases), Peace Building Site Cluster (130 cases), and Beringin Cluster (112 cases),” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

