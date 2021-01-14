Sarawak imposes MCO on Sibu Division from Jan 16

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at BP Healthcare in Klang October 27, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Jan 14 — The movement control order (MCO) will be implemented in Sibu Division following a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases arising from the Pasai Siong cluster, the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

It said the MCO covering the districts of Sibu, Kanowit and Selangau will be imposed at 12.01am on January 16 until 11.50pm on January 29.

The decision was made by SDMC at a meeting this morning after Sibu registered 150 new cases, 148 of which are from the Pasai Siong cluster.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the enforcement of the MCO will be announced tomorrow.

The SDMC said in a statement that Sarawak registered 180 new cases today, bringing the cumulative number to 1,920 since the outbreak started early last year.

Apart from Sibu with 150 cases, the other positive cases come from Miri (9), Bintulu (4), Kuching (4), Dalat (3), Dalat (3), Simunjan (2), Sebauh (2), Limbang (1), Samarahan (1), Tebedu (1), Betong (1), Sarikei (1) and Lubok Antu (1).

SDMC said two of the cases recorded in Sibu were not related to the Pasai Siong cluster but from other sources.

It said five of the nine new cases in Miri came from the Jelita cluster, two from the Bah Sayab cluster and one involved a person who had come from Sabah.

The SDMC said a positive case reported in Kuching involved a person who was infected with the disease after visiting Pasai Siong while another was related to the Jelita cluster in Miri.

The other two cases in Kuching are local transmissions.

The SDMC said three positive cases reported in Dalat, two in Bintulu and two in Simunjan are all linked to the Pasai Siong cluster.

In total, the Pasai Siong cluster has resulted in 462 positive cases, including 157 reported today.

A total of 1,400 individuals were screened for Covid-19, where 888 of them have been tested negative and the outcome of tests on 50 other individuals are pending.

The Bah Sayap cluster is linked to 89 positive cases and the outcome of tests from other individuals are still pending.

A total of 617 individuals were screened with 525 of them have tested negative.