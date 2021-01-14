Sarawak govt optimistic state polls will be held once Emergency lifted, says CM

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference following the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) general assembly in Kuching November 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 14 — The Sarawak government respects the proclamation of emergency by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to contain Covid-19, but remains optimistic the 12th State Election will be held as soon as it is revoked.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the emergency was declared in accordance to provisions in the Federal Constitution, and Sarawak accepts this.

“If the situation improves and the Agong is convinced there have been a lot of improvements, he (Agong) can issue another proclamation in which the emergency can be lifted in some parts of Malaysia,” Abang Johari said after visiting flood victims here today.

Abang Johari said the spike in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak was caused by the Pasai cluster in Sibu and if this situation is contained well and the number of cases drops, the emergency could be revoked in Sarawak for the state election to be held.

On Tuesday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed an emergency that would be enforced up to August 1 as a proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

The mandate of the current state government ends in June 2021. — Bernama