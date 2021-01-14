Prime Minister’s Dept, Finance Ministry to discuss Tabung Haji’s new operating model

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and Finance Ministry today held a discussion on several improvements to be made in the governance of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), including the implementation of its new operating model.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matters were discussed via a video conference with Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“Among the matters discussed is the implementation of TH new operating model, review of government guarantees and amendments to Act 535 (Tabung Haji Act 1995).

“This is an ongoing initiative by the government besides TH Restructuring and Rehabilitation Plan currently being implemented so as to ensure the long-term sustainability of TH,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Zulkifli said the initiative and efforts were taken to fulfil the government’s aspiration to make TH return to the original objectives of its establishment. — Bernama