Police record Guan Eng’s statement over 2019 press releases

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at Wisma DAP in George Town January 7, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 14 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng turned up at the northeast district police headquarters this afternoon to have his statement recorded over two press releases he issued in 2019.

The lawmaker, who broadcasted walking into the police station with his lawyers, RSN Rayer and Ramkarpal Singh, on his Facebook live, said he received a notice to have his statement recorded by policemen from Bukit Aman.

“I was told it was regarding my statement made in 2019,” he said in the short four-minute video.

Lim was originally called in to have his statement recorded on December 24 last year but the police cancelled it as it was Christmas Eve.

Malay Mail cannot confirm which press releases the case was referring to.



The Bagan MP was then the finance minister under the Pakatan Harapan government.

He said under the movement control order (MCO) SOPs, meetings were not allowed to be held.

“Yet, the police can call me in to have my statement recorded during MCO, isn’t this against the MCO SOP?” he asked.

He added that if he could go to the police station for his statement to be recorded during MCO, this meant that Parliament could also continue.

“Why are Parliament and state assemblies suspended? If we look at the proclamation of state of Emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, there was no mention that Parliament should be suspended,” he said.

Ramkarpal, when contacted, said the Bagan MP arrived at the district police headquarters at about 2.30pm.

He confirmed that it was over two press releases Lim issued back in 2019.