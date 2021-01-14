National Professors Council denies issuing statement on Emergency proclamation

Last Monday, Al-Sultan Abdullah proclaimed an emergency that would be enforced up to August 1 as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The National Professors Council (MPN) today denied that it had issued a statement over the proclamation of emergency.

Its president Prof Datuk Raduan Che Ros, said MPN accepted and upheld the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree on the emergency proclamation.

“MPN has held a meeting involving constitutional and political science experts to look into matters related to the proclamation of emergency and the views are based on the scholars’ point of view, knowledge and wisdom.

“However, MPN through the meeting also raised some issues that may be given attention, to provide the check and balance to ensure government transparency during the emergency period,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Raduan called on Malaysians regardless of their background and political affiliation to work together to ensure that the emergency achieved its objectives of containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said MPN also urged the economic agenda to be further enhanced and the well-being of the people to be well taken care of.

His Majesty decreed that the emergency be in force up to that date, or earlier if the number of positive Covid-19 cases can be effectively controlled and reduced. — Bernama