Ministry suspends unity machinery operations in MCO states

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Operations and activities of unity machinery such as Neighbourhood Watch (KRT), Voluntary Patrol Scheme (SRS), Perpaduan Kindergarten and Taska Genius Perpaduan in six states currently placed under the movement control order (MCO) have been temporarily suspended.

The National Unity Ministry, in a statement today, said that the directive is effective from January 13 to 26.

It said that KRT and SRS activities in the states subject to the conditional MCO (CMCO) are also temporarily suspended, including any type of community activities as well as flood relief operations.

“Currently, only KRT and SRS in states placed under the recovery MCO (RMCO) are allowed to carry out community activities and assist in flood rescue operations, according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH),” it said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of MCO in Penang, Selangor, the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah, from yesterday until January 26.

Meanwhile, the CMCO is also implemented in Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perlis and Sarawak for the same period.

The ministry also said Perpaduan Kindergarten and Taska Genius Perpaduan in the states subject to the MCO will operate in tandem with pre-school under the Ministry of Education (MOE), and Kemas kindergarten and childcare centres under the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB).

They are also subject to stricter compliance with SOPs set by MKN and MOH, it said.

As for Perpaduan Kindergarten located in states placed under the CMCO, they will start operation on the same date as MOE and Kemas, on January 20.

Meanwhile, Taska Genius Perpaduan, currently in operation since January 3 and 4, will continue as usual.

Also in the same statement, the National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique reminded that all unity machinery in all states that are subject to the MCO, CMCO and RMCO must comply with the health protocols and SOPs set by MKN and MOH, as well as the relevant state governments’ directives. — Bernama