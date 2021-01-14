Malay Mail

Mat Sabu: PAS and Trump are one and the same

Thursday, 14 Jan 2021 07:32 PM MYT

BY JERRY CHOONG

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu delivers a speech in Tanjung Malim August 12, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu has likened his former party PAS’ recent antics to that of the extremists in the United States who stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC last Wednesday (January 6).

In a series of tweets, the Kota Raja MP, commonly known as Mat Sabu, said PAS once declared it was in opposition to Umno for the sake of Islam, yet also forged a cooperative relationship with Umno on the same basis.

“The seizure of power by punching through the roof (and forming a backdoor government) was also for Islam. Supporting (Prime Minister Tan Sri) Muhyiddin in declaring an Emergency to preserve power was also for Islam.

“Increasing the frequency of special draws for four-digit lotteries to 22 times a year, what was that for? Islam becomes that which is gambled,” he said.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s move to increase the frequency of four-digit lottery draws was also similarly criticised by others including former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong and PAS’ information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad, both of whom cited a potential increase of social ills as a result.

“The one following Trump’s lead is PAS. They lost the election but wanted to become part of the government. A state of Emergency was declared in Washington, DC after the attack on the Capitol building, over fears of losing power.

“PAS and Trump are one and the same. Same methods and same goals,” Mat Sabu said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump approved the declaration of a state of Emergency in Washington, DC after law enforcement officials alerted the White House to potential threats ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday (January 20).

“I have spoken in Parliament against the campaign of white supremacy brought by Trump. But PAS struggles for Malay supremacy for the sake of gaining power, even though there has never been a Malay-Muslim issue which they spoke of that has been resolved.

“Therefore, PAS follows in Trump’s example,” he said.

On Monday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang dismissed concerns over several statements from leaders in Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, likening them to internal matters akin to reorganising furniture in one’s house.

He added that any issues can be resolved prior to the 15th general election as all three parties are like family, with PAS acting as the peacemaker or middleman in resolving the issues between Umno and Bersatu.

