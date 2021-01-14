In Penang, police to close road along Air Itam Market from January 15 as part of MCO

North-east District Police Chief ACP Soffian Santong monitoring the area around the Air Itam market in this file picture taken on March 20, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 14 — State police have decided to close a portion of Jalan Air Itam leading to the bustling Air Itam Market here starting tomorrow.

North-east district police chief Asst Comm Soffian Santong said the 100m stretch will be closed to all traffic during peak market hours of between 6am and 2pm.

“The public are advised to plan their journey to use alternative routes during the closure period,” he said.

The portion of road to be closed is from the junction of Jalan Air Itam and Jalan Balik Pulau to the junction of Jalan Paya Terubong and Jalan Kampung Pisang.

Those heading to Balik Pulau or George Town must use an alternative route through Jalan Zoo to connect to Jalan Paya Terubong or Jalan Air Itam, respectively.

This morning Soffian, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang and Air Itam assemblyman Joseph Ng visited the market to monitor the situation and ensure adherence to standard operating procedures for the movement control order (MCO).

According to a notice issued by MBPP, the roadside stalls outside the Air Itam market were rearranged to ensure physical distance between the stalls.

All stalls selling clothes, shoes and bags were not allowed to operate during the MCO.