Deputy health minister’s office shoots down allegations of MCO violation

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali speaks during a press conference at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Office of the Deputy Minister of Health I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali has denied two news reports claiming that he had violated the movement control order (MCO) directive.

In a statement issued yesterday, it said that two portals had uploaded news reports claiming that Dr Noor Azmi received a courtesy call from a group of individuals in his office, today.

“The writings and allegations made by the two portals are not true at all. The picture of the visit was on Jan 12, the day before the implementation of MCO.

“Therefore, the Office of the Deputy Minister of Health I requested that the portals retract the allegations and untrue information immediately,” it said.

Such allegations gave a bad perception of Dr Noor Azmi and the Ministry of Health, it said.

Today, a portal uploaded an article entitled ‘Timbalan Menteri Kesihatan Langgar PKP Lagi?’ while another portal published a report entitled ‘Timbalan Menteri Kesihatan Padam Gambar Lepas Disyaki Ingkar Prosedur Operasi Standard (SOP)’. — Bernama