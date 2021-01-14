Deputy FT mufti moots requiring Muslim eateries to pause during Friday prayers

The reflection of a Muslim man is seen as he attends Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur April 11, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Muslim restaurant operators in states where the movement control order (MCO) is in place have been asked to temporarily cease their businesses during Friday prayers.

Harian Metro reported Federal Territories Deputy Mufti Jamali Mohd Adnan as saying that doing so is also one way to gain God’s blessing as the country faces the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that although the authorities have limited the number of congregants attending Friday prayers, it does not mean that those who are unable to attend mosque can move about freely.

“There are certain states which do not conduct Friday prayers, aside from setting a certain number (as quorum) to do so. Those who can attend should consider themselves fortunate to be able to fulfill their obligations while those who do not should respect the period and not be out and about.

“This includes Muslim restaurant owners, who should rightly put their businesses on hold until after Friday prayers, so as to honour the period,” Jamali was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Indian Muslim Restaurants Owners Association (Presma) president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said his organisation will take note of this and inform its members to take appropriate action.

He said when the MCO was first implemented last year, the issue was brought up yet certain operators did not comply.

“Prior to this, we overlooked the issue even though it is Presma’s habit to close up until after Friday prayers. So with this MCO, I advise all members to cease business activities temporarily to honour Friday prayers, starting tomorrow.

“Hopefully, in this manner, businesses will be blessed and we can stay far away from any untoward incidents,” Jawahar said.