Transport Ministry: No requirement for commercial vehicles to request endorsement letter during MCO

Police man a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 ―Owners of commercial vehicles are not required to request for an endorsement letter from the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to operate during the movement control order (MCO), said MoT today.

“Restrictions will not be placed on commercial vehicles operating during the MCO,” it said in a statement.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday (Jan 11) announced that the MCO would be enforced in six states ― Penang, Selangor, the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah ― from January 13 until January 26.

The conditional movement control order (CMCO), meanwhile, is implemented in Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, while Perlis and Sarawak are placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) for the same period.

MoT said owners of commercial vehicles only needed to produce the verification letter from their employers when requested by enforcement personnel and special lanes would be designated at all roadblocks for them.

For other logistics companies, such as freight forwarders and warehouse operators that are registered with an association, MoT said, an endorsement from MoT could be obtained from their respective associations.

“This letter must be shown together with proof of membership in the association when requested by enforcement personnel at roadblocks,” it said.

For companies that are not registered under any association or non-governmental organisation, an endorsement letter can be applied at https://application.mot.gov.my/.

MoT also advised public transport users to comply with the related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines as announced by the National Security Council (NSC), practice physical distancing, and maintain good hygiene as preventive measures to ward against Covid-19 transmission. ― Bernama