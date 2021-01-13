Revoke Parliament, state assemblies’ suspension so we can save livelihoods, Guan Eng tells govt

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng says lawmakers need to meet in order to draft and pass laws to address the public’s concern and welfare as part of the country go into a second lockdown to combat Covid-19. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― DAP’s Lim Guan Eng has urged the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government today to lift the suspension of Parliament and state assemblies, as the country entered a state of emergency yesterday.

According to the party secretary-general, lawmakers need to meet in order to draft and pass laws to address the public’s concern and welfare as part of the country go into a second lockdown to combat Covid-19.

“How will the problems in mismanagement, abuse of power and the sufferings of the people be brought forward by MPs without any parliamentary meetings? How can the failure of ministers to do their jobs properly be highlighted?” said Lim in a statement.

“For this reason, the suspension of Parliament and the State Assembly should be revoked to allow MPs to bring up and compel the PN government to offer urgent financial measures accompanying the MCO to save jobs, businesses and livelihood.

“If the executive and judiciary branch of government can function normally, why not the legislature which is the highest level in our Federal Constitution?” he asked.

Lim said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has benefited from the Emergency as he had already lost three Umno MPs’ support before the announcement.

The Bagan MP highlighted several shortcomings in the government, including the unaddressed unemployment rate which rose from 0.1 per cent to 4.8 per cent in November 2020 due to the conditional and recovery movement control orders imposed then.

Yesterday, Malaysia declared a state of Emergency to try to rein in coronavirus infections and suspended Parliament in a move that helps Muhyiddin avoid an immediate challenge to his leadership.

The Emergency also gives Muhyiddin and his Cabinet extraordinary powers, such as introducing laws without the approval of Parliament.

Any general election will also not be held until the Emergency is declared over.