Minister Wan Junaidi says first Covid-19 negative but not yet in the clear

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks during an interview at the Bernama headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 13 ― Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said he has tested negative for Covid-19 but must take a second swab test on January 15.

The entire Cabinet was ordered to test for Covid-19 after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed was infected and confirmed to have attended a Cabinet meeting before that.

“Now, I am still on a home surveillance quarantine because of a close contact with a Covid-19 positive person on January 7,” Wan Junaidi said when asked about the outcome of the swab test he took yesterday morning.

On his Facebook post, he said he went for a swab test for Covid-19 yesterday after receiving a directive from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Wan Junaidi said he has directed his ministry to sanitise its offices in accordance with the MoH's standard operating procedure (SOP).

He said he had messaged to all the ministry’s personnel to follow the SOP.