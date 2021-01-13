MCO: Proceedings at shariah courts in Selangor to be rescheduled

The Corporate Communication Unit of the Selangor Syariah Judicial Department said all quarters are encouraged to use the online hearing facility for any dealings with the Selangor Syariah Court during the MCO period. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 ― Proceedings of cases at the shariah courts in Selangor that have been fixed for today until January 26 will be rescheduled following enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

The Corporate Communication Unit of the Selangor Syariah Judicial Department (JAKESS), however, said all appeal cases that had been set for hearing before the Syariah Court of Appeal panel would proceed as scheduled.

It said all quarters are encouraged to use the online hearing facility for any dealings with the Selangor Syariah Court during the MCO period.

The wakalah, affidavit, sulh programme, hearing or mention of cases with time limit can be made through video conference, while consultation services through telephone call, it said.

For physical registration of new cases at the court counter, an appointment has to made via telephone calls and is limited to only three categories of cases.

The first is urgent cases involving domestic violence or abuse, confirmation of divorce that was pronounced out of court, application for “wali raja” or recording of settlements have to made through notice of immediate certificate notice, with alls the necessary forms and documents have been completed.

“Second, cases that have a time limit, such as filing of notice of appeal and for review and the category for counter service for filing of documents with time limit, such as grounds of appeal and appeal record,” it said.

It said all appointments that were made through the JAKESS Service Appointment Application which fall during the MCO period have been canceled and new appointments have to be made after the MCO ended.

Those concern can contact the Selangor Syariah Court at its telephone numbers or visit the JAKESS website at www.jakess.gov.my for any further inquiries. ― Bernama