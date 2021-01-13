Ismail Sabri says 253 individuals detained for breaching MCO

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Ops Benteng carried out at the the country’s borders yesterday managed to detain 18 illegal immigrants, three skippers and seize seven land vehicles. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — A total of 253 individuals were detained by the police for breaching the movement control order (MCO) yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said of the total detained, 252 people were issued compounds while one was remanded.

Among the offences of flouting MCO regulations include not wearing face masks (115), failing to provide equipment to record customer details (88), premises operating beyond permitted operation hours without permission (23), entertainment centre activities (16) and failing to comply with physical distancing (11),” he said in a statement on the progress of the MCO implementation today.

Ismail Sabri said the Ops Benteng carried out at the the country’s borders yesterday managed to detain 18 illegal immigrants, three skippers and seize seven land vehicles.

In addition, a total of 111 roadblocks were conducted yesterday.

He said the compliance operations task force to monitor and enforce compliance with the MCO’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) made 47,237 inspections yesterday.

He said the enforcement team of the Construction Industry Development Board had inspected 19 construction sites nationwide and all sites complied with the SOPs.

Ismail Sabri said the enforcement team of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs had conducted daily monitoring on the supply of 11 types of goods in 747 business premises such as retailers (552), wholesalers (166) and manufacturers (29).

“Overall, the supply of essential goods is sufficient and able to meet the needs of the country,” he said.

In line with the MCO’s implementation in six states, the conditional MCO in another six other states, and recovery MCO in two states starting today, Ismail Sabri advised the public to always take care of their safety, comply with SOPs, practise self-control as well as follow the instructions of the authorities. — Bernama