Health Ministry: Malaysia has 11 more new Covid-19 clusters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) has detected 11 new Covid-19 clusters in the Klang Valley, Melaka, Kedah, Kelantan, Johor and Negri Sembilan.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that four clusters, namely the Taman Integrasi Cluster, Jalan Ijuk Cluster, Jalan Kasturi Cluster and Jalan Thamby Cluster, originated from Klang Valley.

He also announced the discovery of three clusters in Johor: Jalan Rami Cluster, Kota Cluster and Tanjung Megah Cluster.

Meanwhile, the remaining four clusters, dubbed the Taman Batik Cluster, Bukit Bakar Cluster, Kampung Tengah Cluster and Dialisis Malam Cluster, originated from Kedah, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and Melaka respectively.

