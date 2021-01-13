First drive-through centre opens in Sibu in latest effort to combat Covid-19

The drive-through screening centre is at the Sarawak State Library building, which is provided free of charge, is opened on Monday to Saturday from 8am to 4pm. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, Jan 13 ― The first drive-through Covid-19 screening centre was opened in this town yesterday to complement the operation of three existing screening centres here.

The drive-through screening centre is at the Sarawak State Library building, which is provided free of charge, is opened on Monday to Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

Sarawak Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health Dr Annuar Rapaee said there was also no need for the public to make early booking to go there.

“Those who are driving also need not have to park their vehicles as they can just drive past, just like a normal drive through service. This is easier and can help reduce congestion.

“With more centres opened, the more screening of the Covid-19 test can be done and the earlier we get to detect the positive cases,” he told Bernama.

The three existing screening centres here, which were opened last January 10, are at Lanang Health Clinic, Sibu Jaya Health Clinic and Sibu Indoor Stadium.

The cost of screening at the four centres will be fully borne by the state government.

According to Dr Annuar, who is Nangka Assemblyman, about 4,000 people had undergone Covid-19 screening at the three centres.

He urged those who have symptoms or are in close contact with Covid-19 patients to take the opportunity by going for the screening.

Yesterday, Sibu recorded the highest daily positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak with 92 cases, followed by Sebauh (20); Kanowit (12); (Miri (11); Beluru (three); Kuching (three); Dalat (two); Saratok (one); Bintulu (one) and Limbang (one). ― Bernama