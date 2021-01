A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech at a restaurant in Shah Alam January 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that Parliament and State Legislative Assembly sessions as well as elections will be suspended until further notice following the proclamation of Emergency.

He also said that he has decided against holding a snap election as it is his duty to protect people’s lives and the well-being of the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

