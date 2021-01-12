PKSK students to physically attend tests as a matter of centralisation, says minister

Senior Minister for Education Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — The decision by the Education Ministry to require students to physically attend Specific Schools Admission Assessment (PKSK) tests during the upcoming movement control order (MCO) period is a matter of centralisation, said Senior Minister for Education Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said as the students sitting for the PKSK come from various backgrounds nationwide, including rural and urban areas, having them come to school would enable everything to be synchronised.

“Some of the students may not have access to the internet at home, or possess the necessary equipment to do the PKSK tests online,” Radzi said during his press conference.

The move will also ensure rural students have the same opportunity as their urban counterparts.

“Upon arriving in schools, students will undergo the tests in written form or on a computer prepared for them,” he said.

Radzi was answering a query as to whether it would be safer for PKSK candidates to undergo their tests at home, instead of having to come to school with the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

The PKSK is a centralised standard assessment method for the entry of Form One and Form Four students into specific schools using the single-entry point method.

The specific schools include full-time boarding schools, religious secondary schools, technical secondary schools, vocational colleges, and royal army colleges (Maktab Tentera Diraja).

Form One candidates will undergo their tests from January 20 to January 29, while Form Four candidates will undergo theirs from February 15 to February 25.

The minister also addressed the issue of teachers overseeing examinations who are also facing non-Covid 19-related health issues including diabetes, high-blood pressure, heart conditions and others.

“Should they feel uncomfortable in having to travel to their respective schools for work, they will need to obtain a special medical letter explaining their condition.

“The letter will then be reviewed by their department head, with the necessary medical evidence included for discussion. Considerations will be made based on the available evidence, on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

When announcing the MCO yesterday, which is set to begin at midnight tomorrow until January 26, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that only students taking key national examinations may physically attend school during the period.

The ministry later confirmed that students in Standard One to Form Four must continue with online learning.

Students at fully residential schools or schools with hostels who are set to take their exams will be allowed to return to their hostels starting from January 16, with the schools to issue letters giving special approval for them to travel across states or districts to return to their hostels.