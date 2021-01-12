Perak confident of getting five million domestic tourists this year after MCO

Domestic tourists visit Ipoh’s Concubine Lane. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 12 — The Perak government believes five million people will visit the state and boost its domestic tourism even as the federal government announced a second movement control order (MCO) banning inter-district and inter-state travel.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi is hopeful that the target can be reached after travel restrictions are lifted.

“It’s quite difficult to predict with the current situation. Last year we targeted five million as well, but we are yet to accumulate the figures because it is only January.

“But we are hoping and are trying to stick to another five million this year. There is no increment. We will work hard to boost the tourism industry after the movement control order,” she told reporters after launching the Ipoh Tourist Information Centre at Jalan Bandar here today.

Nolee acknowledged the adverse effect of the MCO in neighbouring Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang on Perak’s tourism industry.

“We agree, it will adversely affect our tourism industry since there is no interstate travel just like what we experienced in October and November last year.

“But of course in every decision the government takes, it will be based on what needs to be prioritised and at this moment I think all of us can agree that the priority should be on the safety and health of the people,” she said.

“Hopefully, everyone plays their part to the adherence of the standard operating procedures so that the MCO would not be further extended,” she added.

Nolee also said that the state government will provide training and aid to traders, hoteliers and other tourist players in the state to help them bounce back post-MCO.

“I’m not at liberty to announce anything at the moment, but of course the federal and state governments will be looking into the economic stimulus packages,” she said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the return of MCO for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah from January 13 until at least January 26.

Six other states, except for Perlis and Sarawak, will be placed under the CMCO. The two states will be placed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).