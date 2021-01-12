Penang proposes two new Covid-19 treatment, quarantine centres

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press during a press conference at Komtar on January 6, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — The Penang government has proposed two new locations for the Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the two locations are the Mara Excellence Centre in Jawi and Pesta Pulau Pinang site in Sungai Nibong.

He said the decision was made at the Penang State Special Security Committee meeting which he chaired this morning.

“On January 11, the state government sent a letter to the National Disaster Management Agency director-general on the proposal of the new PKRC locations with a request for additional allocations under the National Disaster Relief Trust Fund.

“The two locations can accommodate 1,000 patients each,” he said in a statement today.

He said the meeting also took note of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s special address on emergency and would give full cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chow said as of yesterday, there were eight active Covid-19 clusters in the state.

He urged the Penang people to accept the decision and give their full cooperation to ensure the successful implementation of the movement control order in the state from tomorrow until January 26.

He added that 39 roadblocks would be mounted throughout the state involving 1,142 members of the police, armed forces, Malaysian Volunteers Corp (Rela) and the Civil Defence Force during the implementation of the MCO. — Bernama