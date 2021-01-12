Parit Yaani rep Aminolhuda tests positive for Covid-19

Parit Yaani state assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan has tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — Parit Yaani state assemblyman Aminolhuda Hassan, who is also Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He said he had been having fever for the past four days and decided to go for a swab test at a private clinic here today. The result was positive.

“The doctor contacted the hospital and was told there were no empty beds to receive patients. So, for now I have to quarantine at home,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Aminolhuda, who is also Johor Parti Amanah Negara chairman, said he did not know how he contracted the virus.

He had shared his predicament on his official Facebook and urged anyone who had met him in the last few days to go for a Covid-19 test.

“I apologise to all. Please also pray that God will make it easier and speed up my recovery,” he said. — Bernama