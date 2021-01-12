Pakatan, Umno bureau to hold meetings after shock Emergency declaration

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech in Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Both Pakatan Harapan and Umno will meet today after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed a state of Emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

Sources from Pakatan Harapan confirmed the matter to Malay Mail that a meeting was called this afternoon to discuss the matter.

“PH will discuss the matter before giving any statements,” said the anonymous source.

Another anonymous source from PH also confirmed the matter but did not reveal the details of meeting’s agenda.

“Yes the meeting is happening today. I was notified of it, but I am unsure as to the time of the meeting,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Umno’s political bureau has also confirmed it is meeting today over the matter.

“Yes, the political bureau will meet this afternoon,” confirmed an anonymous source from the party who refused to divulge more details.

Another source only gave the time of the meeting, which was scheduled to start which is at 3pm today.



Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Parliament and State Legislative Assembly sessions, as well as elections, will be suspended until further notice following the proclamation of Emergency earlier.

He also said that he has decided against holding a snap election as it is his duty to protect people’s lives and the well-being of the nation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An emergency committee will be formed consisting of government and Opposition MPs as well as relevant health experts to determine if the Emergency will be ended early.



