Officer tells court Azilah Hadri voluntarily led cops to where Altantuya was blown up, in family’s civil suit case

File photo of ex-policemen Azilah Hadri (right) and Sirul Azhar Umar.

SHAH ALAM, Jan 12 — The High Court here was told today that former police officer Azilah Hadri had voluntarily led the investigation team to where a Mongolian woman, Altantuya Shaariibuu, was shot and blown up in 2006.

Investigating officer ASP Koh Fei Cheow, testifying in the civil suit case filed by Altantuya’s family, said he was then working at the Investigation Division D9 of the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters (IPKKL) and was instructed to interrogate Azilah on November 11, 2006.

“While being questioned, Azilah voluntarily revealed the location the Mongolian woman (Altantuya) was blown up. He did not know the name of the road and the place but said he could show the police the way there.

“Azilah, two other detectives and I then took a four-wheel-drive vehicle at about 5.20pm from IPKKL, entered the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza, and exited at the Kota Damansara Toll Plaza via a road in Bukit Subang. On the way to Puncak Perdana, Shah Alam, we lost our way a few times because Azilah did not recognise the route,” he said while reading from his witness statement before Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera.

Koh, who is currently working at the Bukit Aman Intelligence Division, said when he reached a road in Puncak Perdana, Azilah said to turn right towards the area with the Puncak Niaga signage, Tasik Subang Dam.

“The road in the area was bad with red soil, thick bushes, and inaccessible. Azilah asked us to stop the vehicle. He got out to look around, then walked about 50 feet from the car to an open area on a hill at about 6.50pm.

“While in the open area, Azilah told me it was the place. I asked (him) is this the location? Azilah replied this was where the Mongolian woman was blown up. I then inspected (the area) and found what was believed to be human bones. The area also had burnt marks and withered trees,” he said.

Koh said Azilah then led him to another spot, 30 feet from the blast area, and said it was where the Mongolian woman was shot.

Koh said he then contacted his superiors to inform them of the matter.

He said about five minutes later, an investigating officer arrived with another accused, Sirul Azhar Umar, and several policemen.

On June 4, 2007, Altantuya’s father Dr Shaariibuu Setev and his wife, Altantsetseg Sanjaa, as well as their two grandsons, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga, filed a RM100 million suit naming Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, political analyst Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda and the Malaysian government as defendants.

However, Altanshagai Munkhtulga’s name was dropped from the plaintiff’s list after his death a few years ago.

The trial continues on January 27. — Bernama