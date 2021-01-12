Minister urges holistic cooperation on Covid-19 SOPs to keep infections out of schools

The same standard operating procedures applied to all schools regardless of what movement control order was in effect at their location. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — Senior Education Minister Senator Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said his ministry has instructed schools to cooperate with parents and teachers via Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) on measures to protect students from Covid-19.

He said the same standard operating procedures applied to all schools regardless of what movement control order was in effect at their location.

“The most important matter, and one of the main challenges we face, is to make sure the students are well-protected from the risk of becoming infected with Covid-19,” Radzi said during his press conference.

He said the ministry is mindful of issues that could arise once the MCO commences at midnight tomorrow until January 26, but said that ensuring orderly school attendance was paramount.

“I ask that parents and guardians work with us to ensure things go as smoothly as possible, such as when collecting their children from school, with the appropriate social distancing and adherence to SOPs,” Radzi said.

When asked if teachers who must attend school to oversee examinations were required to test for Covid-19, he said it would depend if there was spare testing capacity.

“But I think that with the SOPs in place and fully adhered to, we can reduce the risk of infections in schools and learning classes,” he said.

Radzi also said the date for Bahasa Malaysia literacy assessment tests — currently set for January 26 — was being reviewed but confirmed that they would proceed once schools reopen.

When announcing the MCO yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that only students taking key national examinations may physically attend school during the period.

The Education Ministry later confirmed that students in Standard One to Form Four must continue with online learning.

Students at fully residential schools or schools with hostels who are set to take their exams will be allowed to return to their hostels starting from January 16, with the schools to issue letters giving special approval for them to travel across states or districts to return to their hostels.