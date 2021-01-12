Kedah govt reminds Penang Water Supply Corporation not to interfere in affairs of state

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 12 — The Kedah government has today reminded the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) not to interfere with issues of sovereignty, especially on water catchment areas in the state.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor advised companies, especially PBAPP, not to issue any more statements touching on matters related to forests, rivers and regions in Kedah, as only the Penang state government was qualified to deal with its Kedah counterpart.

“The Kedah government will only deal with the Penang government, not with any companies (in the issue of raw water charges) because, after the signing of the agreement to join Malaysia in 1963, Kedah is a sovereign government covering a legitimate government, laws are complied with, state borders are respected and the people are protected, this is the sovereignty of the state of Kedah.

“We will defend this sovereignty, no company like PBAPP can interfere in the affairs of the state government, rivers and forests in Kedah,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

He said the state government had also received a report on Penang’s Dependence on Kedah Water Resources from the Kedah State Water Resources Board (LSANK), which detailed the legislation and history related to the borders and rivers in the state.

“I will scrutinise the report, related to the issue of Penang’s dependence on Kedah, we will study what process can be taken (against the Penang government),” said Muhammad Sanusi.

The Kedah government had repeatedly submitted demands in writing to the Penang government since 2010 to claim raw water charges of RM50 million a year for its use of water from Sungai Ulu Muda source located in Kedah.

Subsequently, several parties, including PBAPP, were said to have issued statements numerous times relating to the water catchment area in Ulu Muda and which were seen as interfering in the affairs of the (Kedah) government. — Bernama