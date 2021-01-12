IGP: All police leave frozen to ensure full enforcement of MCO

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks at a press conference on MCO 2.0 in Kuala Lumpur January 12, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — All police personnel nationwide have had their leave temporarily frozen effective immediately until further notice, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador announced today.

Abdul Hamid said the official directive would effectively allow the police to fully commit to the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) and the monitoring of standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance beginning tomorrow.

“On PDRM’s part, all leave applied by senior and low-ranking police officers are frozen immediately with the exception of extraordinary circumstances,” he told a press briefing at the federal police headquarters here.

This comes as the MCO was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in six states including the Federal Territories starting at midnight tonight, which will last until January 26 barring further extensions.

Abdul Hamid said roughly 48,000 police personnel will be deployed for duty, with 12,000 more on standby.

He also lauded the government’s decision to reimpose the MCO, adding that it was a drastic measure that was necessitated by the spike in Covid-19 cases recently.

“We understand the level of threat and my men are motivated. I can give you my assurance on that,” Abdul Hamid added.

Separately, he also reminded the public to obtain permission from the police before travelling despite the government allowing special leeway to those with plane and bus tickets scheduled for later this week.

“I have issued an order to my men to use their own judgement to allow those trapped outstation to return home including those who have purchased tickets,” he said, adding that those who felt they were treated unfairly during a roadblock inspection can submit their complaints to Bukit Aman for a review.

Yesterday, the prime minister said inter-state movement was prohibited nationwide, and that inter-district movement was disallowed in MCO areas, with roadblocks to be imposed from January 13 onwards.

Movement in MCO states is limited to only a 10km radius with only two persons from the same household allowed out in the same vehicle when buying essentials from nearby supermarkets or grocery stores, with a maximum RM1,000 fine if the restrictions are breached, the prime minister said.