Hajiji: Sabah’s GRS government lauds Emergency declaration

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor welcomed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Emergency declaration as a necessary move. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor welcomed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Emergency declaration as a necessary move and proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hajiji, who is Sabah Bersatu chairman and leading the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition government, said that the Emergency was necessary in order to protect the people from the threat of the pandemic.

“The need to contain the virus spread and protect the health of the people is of utmost importance,” he said.

His statement comes following a proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after granting an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Istana Negara yesterday which puts the nation in a state of Emergency until August 1. It may be called off earlier should the current wave of Covid-19 subside.

The decision comes a day after Muhyiddin imposed a two-week MCO in all red zone areas including Sabah effective tomorrow to quell the surge in infections.