Govt offices fully operational during MCO, confirms PSD D-G

Government offices have been instructed to be fully operational with the presence of officers based on the implementation of the movement control order . — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Government offices have been instructed to be fully operational with the presence of officers based on the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in each state, to ensure continuous service delivery.

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said for necessary services in Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah, which have been imposed with the MCO from tomorrow until January 26, 100 per cent of the staff were required to be present.

“For other services, a maximum of 30 per cent of staff should be present.

“The same directive has been implemented for officers in states subjected to the conditional MCO, namely Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khairul Adib said for states under the recovery MCO, namely Perlis and Sarawak, the presence of staff should be optimal.

However, he said in accordance with Service Circular Number Five of 2020, all other officers should work from home (WFH).

“Department heads must determine the presence of officers as prescribed to ensure that services can continue to be rendered without any issues,” he said, adding that the directive was also extended to all state civil services, statutory authorities and local authorities.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced the implementation of the MCO, CMCO and RMCO in various states and regions around the country.

Meanwhile, Congress of the Union of Employees in the Public Service (Cuepacs) president Adnan Mat has urged the public not make visits to government offices out of panic, as they were still subjected to the SOPs as prescribed by the movement control order in the respective areas.

“Cuepacs also hopes that all leaders and politicians in the country can cooperate and respect the decisions made by the government, and serve the people who are facing difficulties due to Covid-19 during this emergency period,” he said, referring to the state of emergency declared by the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah until Aug 1, earlier today. — Bernama