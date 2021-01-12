Floods in Pahang, Johor, Kelantan receding, number of evacuees continues to drop

Youths help Kampung Bukit Kuin residents evacuate their homes following floods in Kuantan January 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The flood situation in Pahang, Johor and Kelantan improved further this evening as the number of evacuees at relief centres continued to drop.

As of 4pm today, 22,968 people were still housed at relief centres in the three states compared to 24,790 this morning.

In Pahang, the Social Welfare Department disaster info website recorded a total of 19,300 people at 185 centres as of 2pm, dropping from 20,832 people this morning.

The website also stated that Temerloh still had the highest number of evacuees with 10,097 people, followed by Pekan (3,110), Maran (2,175), Bera (1,616), Lipis (1,046), Kuantan (749), Jerantut (411), Raub (71) and Rompin (25).

In Johor, floods have begun to recede as the number of evacuees dropped to 3,392 people from 938 families as of 4pm, compared to 3,598 evacuees from 996 families recorded at 8am today.

State Environment and Health Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said Mersing and Kulai districts have recovered fully from flooding.

“Six relief centres were closed - Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mawai in Kota Tinggi; SK Bandar Endau in Mersing; Balai Raya Kampung Jabi in Segamat; Sk Bukit Mutiara in Johor Bahru and two in Kulai, namely SK Murni Jaya and Dewan Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Batu,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Kota Tinggi still recorded the highest number of evacuees with 2,227, followed by Johor Bahru (975), Kluang (97), Segamat (76) dan Pontian (17).

Meanwhile, two roads, Jalan J172 (Mawai Lama) in Kota Tinggi and Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung (J156) in Segamat, were still closed to light vehicles after being inundated by floodwaters while Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang (FT091) in Taman Seri Impian, Kluang was closed to all vehicles following a landslide last night.

The situation in Kelantan has also improved, with a drop in the number of evacuees in Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai districts as of 3pm, from 369 evacuees to 276 evacuees at six centres.

Based on the Social Welfare Department disaster info app, out of the total, 239 evacuees were housed at four relief centres in Pasir Mas and the remaining 37 at two centres in Kuala Krai. — Bernama