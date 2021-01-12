Father, sons among seven individuals charged with rioting in Alor Gajah

A father and his three sons were among seven individuals charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with rioting and causing injuries to a policeman. — Reuters pic

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 12 — A father and his three sons were among seven individuals charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with rioting and causing injuries to a policeman.

Md Yusof Husin, 59, and his sons Muhammad Ali Nijam, 20, Muhammad Zahir, 27, and Muhammad Sabeerin, 29, with three other individuals, Mohd Aidel Md Yusop, 31, Muhammad Noor Azroy Md Sharif, and Muhammad Rozaimi Hasim, both aged 28, pleaded guilty after the charges were read to them before Magistrate Nurhasmanita Abdul Manap.

All the accused, who are labourers, traders, and unemployed, were charged with rioting and causing injury to Kpl Ramanan a/l Gunashekaran at 8.10pm on the side of the main road, Simpang Tiga Ayer Pasir, Machap Baharu here, last Friday.

They were charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine upon conviction.

The accused were fined RM3,000 each in default six months in jail.

Mohd Aidel and Muhammad Sabeerin also pleaded guilty to the charge of hurting Ramanan when the police personnel was carrying out his duties at the same place and time.

However, Muhammad Ali Nijam, Muhammad Noor Azroy and Muhammad Zahir claimed trial to the same charge.

The charge was framed under Section 322 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code which carries imprisonment of up to three years or fine or both if convicted.

Mohd Aidel and Muhammad Sabeerin were fined RM3,000 in default six months in jail.

The court allowed Muhammad Ali Nijam, Muhammad Noor Azroy and Muhammad Zahir bail of RM2,500 each with one surety and fixed Feb 19 for remention. — Bernama