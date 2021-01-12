EPF Sibu branch closed temporarily as employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will close temporarily its Sibu office and counters from tomorrow until further notice after an employee was tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will close temporarily its Sibu office and counters from tomorrow until further notice after an employee was tested positive for Covid-19.

The closure was due to the Ministry of Health’s instruction for the management to conduct disinfection and sanitisation of the premises.

“The employee is now receiving treatment for recovery while contact tracing is currently underway,” the EPF said in a statement today.

It said all service employees of EPF Sibu would take the Covid-19 swab test and, if found positive, undergo 10-day quarantine as per the guidelines by the National Security Council.

“All EPF branches will continue to strictly observe physical distancing and other preventive standard operating procedures in mitigating the spread of Covid-19,” it said.

The EPF advised members to transact online via i-Akaun for selected services or reschedule their visits to a later date via the Janji Temu Online facility if there was a need to be present at EPF branches in person.

EPF members may contact the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my for further clarification. — Bernama