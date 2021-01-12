AirAsia says domestic flights remain operational during MCO, police approval needed

In a statement today, AirAsia said for essential travel, passengers must obtain a valid approval from police before departure and have to comply with specific entry requirements set by certain states. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― AirAsia Bhd has announced that its domestic flight services will remain operational during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) from January 13 to 26.

In a statement today, AirAsia said for essential travel, passengers must obtain a valid approval from police before departure and have to comply with specific entry requirements set by certain states.

“Affected guests departing between January 13 and 26 who do not wish to travel during this period can cancel their flights voluntarily and opt for unlimited flight changes.

“Change can be made to any new travel date before March 31 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability,” it said.

Meanwhile it said passengers affected by flight cancellation during the MCO will receive a separate email or SMS detailing their available options. ― Bernama