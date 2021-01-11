Sibu Hospital Specialist Clinic suspends services from tomorrow to aid Covid-19 efforts, says director

A man undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Utama June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, Jan 11 — The services of Sibu Hospital Specialist Clinic will be suspended from tomorrow following the need for clinic personnel to look after patients at Covid-19 ward.

Hospital director, Dr T. Nanthakumar in a statement today said all patients who have appointments with the specialist clinic would have to reschedule them.

“The hospital apologises for the inconvenience caused by the suspension of elective cases and appointments with the clinic,” he said.

He however, did not say the total number of personnel from the clinic absorbed into the ward for the purpose.

Nanthakumar urged the people in Sibu to be patient and cooperate with the hospital in containing the spread of Covid-19.

To reschedule their appointments, members of the public can contact 084-343333 at extension 1173 or 6621 or send a WhatsApp message to 011-13317363.

For enquiries on the supply of medicine at the specialist clinic, patients can call 084-343333 at extension 1177 or WhatsApp 11-65201011.

On another matter, he said only 10 family members allowed to manage the remains of their loved ones at Sibu Hospital mortuary during this period. — Bernama