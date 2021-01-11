Sabah GRS says MCO necessary to prevent further Covid-19 damage

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that an MCO was necessary to stop the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases in Sabah. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 11 — The Perikatan Nasional-aligned Sabah state government concurs with the federal government decision to impose a two-week movement control order (MCO) on Sabah beginning Wednesday.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that an MCO was necessary to stop the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

In a statement issued here, he urged the public to heed the authorities and observe the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) to help break the pandemic’s chain of infection.

On Monday, 371 new cases were detected bringing the Covid-19 infection cumulative total to 41,040 cases in Sabah.

Sabah is one of six states heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to go under a MCO much like that previously imposed in March last year.

The third and worst wave, which began in late September and early October, is widely believed to have been triggered by the state election in Sabah on September 26.

Since then, Sabah’s caseload is among the highest in the country.