Penang CM says panel will tailor state’s SOPs for MCO 2.0

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar, George Town January 11, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 — The Penang special security committee will meet tomorrow morning to fine tune the standard operating procedures for the two-week movement control order (MCO) that will start on January 13, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state accepted that the MCO has to be implemented due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

“So, all economic sectors will need to prepare to reduce the negative impact on the socio-economic development of the state,” he said in a statement.

Chow also pledged Penang’s full cooperation for the implementation of the MCO.

He was responding to the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the MCO will be implemented in Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and all Federal Territories including Kuala Lumpur.

The MCO will be implemented from January 13 to January 26.

During the MCO, all social activities such as weddings and religious processions, including Thaipusam, and group sports were not allowed.

All interstate travel in the whole country was also banned while those under MCO are not allowed to travel more than 10km radius from their homes.

Not more than two people are allowed in a vehicle during MCO to purchase essential items from the nearest grocery store or supermarket.