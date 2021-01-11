Machang MP says driven by conscience to pull support for Muhyiddin, not pressure from Umno

Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said he is not the first Umno MP to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said he is not the first Umno MP to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Machang MP also said that his party also did not pressure him to do so, adding that it was his conscience that did.

“I am not the first to pull my support. I am the second MP after YBM Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, the MP of Gua Musang,” Ahmad Jazlan said in a Facebook post this afternoon.

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was the only Umno MP that abstained from voting to pass Budget 2021, the PN government’s first, even as all his party colleagues did.

in an attempt to unseat Muhyiddin as prime minister, Tengku Razaleigh had also urged fellow Umno MPs not to pass the Budget, but the Bill sailed through all stages of debate in the Lower House.

Jazlan quit as the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) last week and later announced last Saturday that he no longer supports Muhyiddin and the PN administration.

He elaborated on his decision today, saying he was pricked by his conscience and after taking into consideration the input from the Kelantan Umno leadership.

He dismissed suggestions that he had been influenced or coerced by any parties, but said the Kelantan Umno Liaison Body had “advised” that he withdraw his support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I had also adhered to the memorandum from the Kelantan Umno Liaison Body that advised me to pull my support,” the Machang MP wrote.

“Before I held the press conference (to declare my position) I had taken into consideration the view of the liaison body and I had given ample space for all to raise any protests or issues.

“The body’s meeting that took place before the press conference was held had unanimously supported my decision,” he said.

Jazlan accused the PN government of failing to manage the Covid-19 outbreak effectively.

The Machang MP also claimed Muhyiddin did not implement two key Covid-19 measures — the loan moratorium extension and allowing private contributors to withdraw from their Employees Provident Fund savings — “in the manner demanded by the people through Umno and Barisan Nasional.”

The reasons listed were the chief cause for Umno’s decision to desert the PN administration, he claimed.

“In such a situation what choices do I have? Do I put the people first as advised by the Umno State Liaison Body or do I remain silent when I am the leader responsible to the party’s state organisation?” he asked.

Muhyiddin is said to only have 110 MPs, or just half of the seats in the Dewan Rakyat, supporting him following Jazlan’s announcement, which means his government no longer holds a simple majority in Parliament.

In the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, there are currently 220 MPs with two seats vacant after two MPs died last year and with by-elections deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With 220 MPs, a simple majority required to form government would be 111 MPs.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi after its supreme council meeting last week said a motion to sever ties with Bersatu will be decided in the January 31 Umno general assembly.