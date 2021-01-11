Kiandee: Ministry will cancel permits of AP holders in cahoots with meat cartels

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee delivers a speech during the soft launch of the Malaysian Agriculture and Horticulture Agrotourism Show in Serdang August 26,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) will revoke the Approved Permit (AP) of any entity or person found to be in cahoots with cartels which imported uncertified meat, said its minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

“If there are AP holders involved, we would not hesitate to revoke their APs,” he said when asked to comment on the action against AP holders involved in such scandals.

He was met after launching the MAFI Anti-Corruption Kalam (Words) (KARMA 2021-2025) at the ministry here today.

He said the authorities were investigating a cartel for allegedly importing uncertified meat and passing it off as halal.

“I, as the minister in this ministry (MAFI), do not protect any MAFI staff who might be involved we want an in-depth investigation into this issue to solve the problem,” he said.

On Thursday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested two officers from the Johor Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) on suspicion of being involved in a meat cartel scandal.

On December 2, MAQIS unearthed the activities of the cartel which brought in uncertified meat before placing a fake halal logo on the meat packages for sale in the local market. — Bernama