Dr Noor Hisham: Eight more Covid-19 clusters detected across six states

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A total of eight new Covid-19 infection clusters were discovered nationwide over the last 24-hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

This brings the total number of clusters detected to 594, of which 258 remain active and 336 clusters declared to have ended.

Both Kelantan and Terengganu saw two new clusters emerge in each state; the Kampung Renok and Kampung Geting clusters in Kelantan and the Kubang Bujuk and Kejaya clusters in the Northeast state.

The index case for the Kampung Renok cluster in Gua Musang, Kelantan, was local infection number-115,045 who tested positive on Jan 1 after exhibiting symptoms.

The patient had also travelled to Selangor before returning to the state. To date, 73 people have been screened with 23 testing positive so far.

A second cluster in Kelantan, the Kampung Geting cluster, started when its index case (local infection number 125,400) tested positive on Jan 6 after being screened upon returning from Penang.

The cluster located in Tumpat has 11 positive cases so far from 35 people screened.

Over in Terengganu, the first of the two clusters emerged after its index case, local infection number-131,085 tested positive on Jan 8 after exhibiting symptoms.

This cluster has 10 positive cases coming from 45 people screened so far.

The index case in the Kejaya cluster was local infection number-125,428 who tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 6 after developing symptoms.

“This cluster involves the Felda Kerteh 4 community in Ketengah Jaya, Dungun. Up to Jan 11, 2021, a total of 95 individuals have been screened with nine testing positive for Covid-19,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his statement.

There was also a new cluster detected in Johor, the Jalan Keluli cluster involving a factory in Kota Tinggi, Johor Baru and Segamat, with 42 positive cases from 180 screened so far.

The infections in this cluster were detected as a result of a targeted screening exercise at the factory located in the Pasir Gudang Industrial Zone.

Dr Noor Hisham said another workplace cluster, the Medan Idaman cluster, was detected in Kuala Lumpur involving the Cheras and Titiwangsa districts, after a targeted screening exercise was conducted on a supermarket in Medan Idaman, Setapak.

The cluster is said to have started on January 6 with 10 positive cases detected from 84 people screened so far.

A new cluster was also detected in Sarawak, the Jelita cluster in Miri, with its index case being local infection number-122,769 who tested positive for Covid-19 on January 5 after returning from Melaka.

The cluster was named after the location its index case was discovered, which was in Taman Jelita, Miri, Dr Noor Hisham explained, adding that eight positive cases have been detected from 54 people screened so far.

The eighth cluster detected today is the Lumut Barat cluster involving a camp in Manjung, Perak.

Its index case was local infection number-114,928 who tested positive on Jan 1 after returning from Kuala Lumpur, with 11 positive cases from 121 people tested so far.