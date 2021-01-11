Consumer group: Speedboat plying Penang channel a Covid-19 time bomb

Passengers disembarking after their journey on the new speedboat from Swettenham Pier to Pengkalan Sultan Abdul Halim Ferry Terminal, January 1, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 — The speedboats plying the Penang channel could cause a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state if unchecked, the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) said today.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said a lack of physical distancing in enclosed air-conditioned vessels would be conducive to spreading the disease.

“What is of great concern is that there are no social distancing measures in place for the entire travel process, from the speedboat to the shuttle buses arranged to ferry commuters to the bus station in Weld Quay,” he said.

He believed the implementation of the Penang speedboat, to replace the old ferries temporarily, was done without considering many crucial factors that will adversely affect foot pedestrians.

He expressed his shock at passengers being squeezed into the speedboats and shuttle buses to the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT).

“Inside the speedboats, commuters have to sit close to one another in an enclosed and air-conditioned environment,” he said.

He said such an environment will only ease the spread of any airborne disease, including Covid-19, compared to the well-ventilated ‘old’ ferries.

“In fact, the old ferries had social distancing measures, marked seats and floors to avoid close-contact when sitting and queuing, crucial measures which are not implemented for the speedboats,” he said.

The old ferries, except for one to carry bicycles and motorcycles, were discontinued from January 1 onwards.

Mohideen said there were also no physical distancing measures in place when the speedboat passengers queued up to take the connecting shuttle bus that has been arranged to take them to the Weld Quay bus station.

“The shuttle bus is often packed with passengers, who have to wait inside for some time before it moves as the bus follows a time schedule,” he said.

He said the speedboats were not disabled-friendly and could not accommodate larger sized people due to the small seating.

He said there were numerous obstacles along the way and the long distance to walk to the point of embarking or exiting the terminal after disembarking the speed boat.

“Although it was reported that wheelchair-bound persons will be carried into the boats by the Penang Port Commission (PPC) attendants, both terminals — SPCT in George Town and Pengkalan Sultan Abdul Halim in Butterworth — do not comply with the Malaysian Standard Code of Practice on Access of Disabled Persons (MS) as required of all public transport stations,” he said.

He pointed out that the Persons with Disabilities Act 2008 emphasised that persons with disabilities (PWD) shall have the same rights to access and use public facilities, amenities, services and buildings.

“Besides PWDs are quite independent in moving around but having such obstacles such as steps and steep ramps, forcing them to depend on assistance by the attendants is denigrating,” he said.

He said only SPCT has escalators but still commuters will be drenched if it rains because of the unsheltered walkway from the gate to the main building.

He said a canopy should be constructed between the gate and the SPCT building.

“Moreover, it is quite a distance between the entrance to the ferry terminal to the point of boarding the speedboat on either side of the Penang channel,” he said.

He said passengers, who are carrying luggage, will experience a nightmare because they have to negotiate steps, steep ramps, narrow walkways, and having to step over the bulwark to the deck.

He asked why PPC did not consider continuing with the old ferries until the new water buses arrive.

“It is regrettable that the ferry issue was hastily rushed through with little thought given to the impacts on the ferry users, especially to their safety in the current worsening Covid-19 situation,” he said.