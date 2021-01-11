Annuar Musa insists Umno supreme council members met DAP’s Anthony Loke

Tan Sri Annuar Musa alleged that several of Umno leaders had met DAP’s Anthony Loke. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa repeated today his previous claim that Umno supreme council members met with leaders of the rival party, DAP.

During an interview with TV Pertiwi, the Ketereh MP alleged that several of his party’s leaders met DAP’s Anthony Loke.

“I do not intend to expose that matter. It suffices for me to say that I received verified information, and this has already been admitted by the concerned person, that outside of the party’s decision, there were leaders from the higher up who were involved in the meeting with Anthony Loke from the DAP,” he said when pressed for information on the matter which he has previously mentioned in his press conference, after being sacked from his role in BN.

Annuar said that the decision to meet with DAP should have been discussed with his party’s leaders including him as he was the secretary-general at the time.

“But that never happened.

“From among those in the Umno supreme council, including the leaders,” he said, when asked by the host, who among them met Loke.

However, he stopped short of naming them.

“I do not want to make any accusations. We are all still friends. I am only keen in giving out facts and the truth only.

“I do not want to make any accusations towards anyone,” he said when asked if this was part of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s purported plan to form a new coalition with DAP.

Annuar added that his relationship with Zahid is also “going on as normal”, that he accepted his fate and was never one who chased after posts.

In a no-holds barred press conference last week, Annuar accused Ahmad Zahid of colluding with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and DAP to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Annuar disclosed that he was aware of several instances involving Ahmad Zahid conspiring with external factions not aligned with the decisions made by the party’s supreme council.

He claimed Ahmad Zahid has given a “black and white” offer of support to Anwar, in the latter’s bid to topple the PN government and held negotiations with DAP to form a “political alignment” without the knowledge of Umno MPs.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng rejected the claim and told Annuar not to drag DAP into his political tussle with Umno.